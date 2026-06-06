Mars-like Salda Lake hosts science days

BURDUR

Türkiye’s Salda Lake, widely regarded as the closest known terrestrial analogue to Mars’ Jezero Crater, hosted a series of science events this week aimed at promoting research, environmental awareness and science tourism around one of the country’s most distinctive natural landmarks.

Organized by the Burdur Governor’s Office, Salda Science Days took place around the lake in southwestern Türkiye. Salda is internationally recognized for its unique geological features and is included in the list of the world’s 100 most significant geological heritage sites.

The event brought together students, researchers and visitors for hands-on experiments, workshops and educational activities. Turkish researchers had been coordinating with NASA counterparts to facilitate the upcoming program,

Speaking at the event, Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan described Salda as a highly valuable ecosystem due to its biodiversity, endemic plant species and potential to provide clues about extraterrestrial environments.

“Salda has enjoyed special protection status since 2019. We need to speak more about Salda through science, sports, environmental studies and space research,” Bilgihan said. She noted that a science center had been established at the site through the efforts of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, adding that its activities would become more comprehensive and effective in the coming years.

Volkan Güler, secretary-general of the West Mediterranean Development Agency, said scientists have long been drawn to Salda because studies conducted there may help researchers better understand conditions at Mars’ Jezero Crater, where NASA’s Perseverance rover is searching for signs of ancient life.

Nurgül Balcı, a geomicrobiology and biogeochemistry specialist from Istanbul Technical University, said recent Mars-related findings suggest that different parts of Salda may correspond to various Martian environments. She added that scientific studies conducted at the lake have also helped foster public interest in science and inspired younger generations.

“Salda became the only lake on the International Geological Heritage List recognized for its similarity to Mars,” Balcı said.

The workshop also featured scientific presentations by Balcı, Professor Ayşen Davraz of Süleyman Demirel University and NASA scientists Timothy Lyons and Christopher Tino of the University of California, Riverside.

Salda Science Days will conclude on June 6 with additional workshops, public activities and nighttime sky observation events.