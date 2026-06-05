Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Iran-US talks

Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Iran-US talks

ANKARA
Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Iran-US talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 4 discussed the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the U.S. during a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two top officials reviewed the positions of the parties and the latest stage reached in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

No further details were provided about the conversation.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting key shipping routes and energy infrastructure and pushing up prices for oil, gas and fuel, raising fears of shortages, inflation, and a renewed cost-of-living crisis.

Türkiye, Talks,

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