African heat wave to push temperatures above 30C

African heat wave to push temperatures above 30C

ISTANBUL
African heat wave to push temperatures above 30C

 

An African heat wave is set to sweep across Türkiye, driving temperatures sharply higher after a May marked by frequent heavy rainfall.

Air temperatures began rising in the first week of June and are expected to climb further as warm air masses move northward from Africa. According to meteorologists, southerly lodos winds will help push temperatures in Istanbul above 30 degrees Celsius this week.

Temperatures are also forecast to exceed 30 degrees Celsius across much of the Aegean region, while central parts of the country are expected to see highs between 26 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius. In the Mediterranean region, perceived temperatures are already above 30 degrees Celsius, with conditions under direct sunlight feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.

Despite the warming trend, afternoon showers may still develop in parts of the Black Sea region, Central Anatolia and eastern Türkiye.

According to the latest forecasts from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, thermometers are expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius in Istanbul, 26 degrees Celsius in the capital Ankara and 33 degrees Celsius in İzmir. Temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are forecast in many cities across the Marmara and Aegean regions, while scattered showers are expected in Central and Eastern Anatolia.

The Mediterranean coast is also experiencing warmer conditions, with temperatures forecast at 25 degrees Celsius in Antalya, 29 degrees Celsius in Adana and 27 degrees Celsius in Hatay.

The heat intensified on June 3. Eastern Marmara and the inner Aegean are likely to record highs of 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists expect the hot spell to persist through the weekend, bringing summer conditions to much of the country.

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