Türkiye, UK sign framework to deepen security, trade cooperation

Türkiye, UK sign framework to deepen security, trade cooperation

LONDON
Türkiye, UK sign framework to deepen security, trade cooperation

Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a Strategic Partnership Framework in London on April 23, setting out a renewed basis for advancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation through closer dialogue.

The framework was signed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

According to the joint statement, the new framework is intended to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the two countries as NATO allies and strategic partners.

The statement added that the framework "creates a strong basis to strengthen dialogue and co-operation between our two countries as NATO Allies and strategic partners who share an historic friendship, excellent bilateral relations and common perspectives on a wide range of international issues and global challenges, including a strong desire for security and stability in the Middle East."

The statement further stressed that the accelerating shift toward a fragmented, multipolar international order is heightening risks for both Türkiye and the U.K., while underscoring the continued importance of deterrence and defense within NATO’s Strategic Concept in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security.

“NATO, the bedrock of our security and collective defense, has increased its political and military relevance,” it said, adding that “strong transatlantic relations are indispensable to peace and stability in Europe.”

The framework aims to deepen U.K.–Türkiye cooperation across a wide range of areas, including global security, NATO coordination, defense and industry collaboration, counterterrorism, and humanitarian efforts. It also expands joint work on climate change, energy security, and partnerships in science, technology, and innovation.

The joint statement highlights that the Framework “reaffirms our intention to increase bilateral trade and investment”, including through talks on a "modernized Free Trade Agreement" aimed at supporting shared economic growth.

"The talks in London today underline that relations between the U.K. and Türkiye are rooted in strong economic and growth ties, a shared commitment to the defense of Euro-Atlantic security and enduring people-to-people links which continue to enhance mutual understanding and goodwill," the statement noted.

UK,

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