Fidan says Türkiye ready to support Hormuz mine-clearing

Fidan says Türkiye ready to support Hormuz mine-clearing

SEOUL
Fidan says Türkiye ready to support Hormuz mine-clearing

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Türkiye would be ready to contribute to mine-clearing efforts in the Strait of Hormuz if requested by the parties, while expressing cautious optimism over U.S.-Iran negotiations.

“If an agreement is reached between the parties, or if we are asked to contribute to the mine-clearing process, we would be pleased to do so,” Fidan told South Korean broadcaster JTBC during his visit to South Korea.

Fidan said Türkiye followed a consistent principle in conflict resolution, including in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“When the warring parties agree on a solution, and when we believe we can be part of that solution or are asked to facilitate it, we are ready to help,” he said.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that a memorandum of understanding with Iran could be signed within a week, Fidan said he remained optimistic because Ankara was in regular contact with both sides, mediator Pakistan and other regional actors.

He said technical details remained unresolved but added that the sides had broadly agreed on a draft framework.

“I hope we will receive good news very soon,” he said.

Fidan said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz had become more urgent than the nuclear file because of its possible impact on the global economy and energy security.

He warned that a prolonged disruption could create wider problems, including food shortages in parts of Africa.

The minister also accused Israel of trying to obstruct the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran.

“Israel currently believes that any agreement between the U.S. and Iran in its present form would not serve Israeli interests,” Fidan said.

He called for stronger international pressure on Israel, saying its regional policies created risks not only for the Middle East but also for energy security and migration.

Fidan said the international order established after World War II no longer reflected current realities and needed to be reviewed.

“The system we inherited does not allow us to properly address our problems,” he said.

On NATO, Fidan said U.S. presidents typically attend alliance summits and that he expected Trump to join the Ankara summit on July 7-8.

He also said Türkiye and South Korea were discussing possible cooperation on the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant, recalling earlier talks with Korea Electric Power Corporation in 2008 and 2009.

Fidan said Ankara hoped the project could move forward with South Korean technology.

He added that Türkiye-South Korea relations, rooted in the Korean War, had deepened under the two countries’ strategic partnership since 2012, with cooperation advancing in trade, defense and technology.

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