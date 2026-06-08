Four Indian sailors return to land after 10 months on abandoned ship off Istanbul

Four Indian sailors return to land after 10 months on abandoned ship off Istanbul

Fatma Aksu - ISTANBUL
Four Indian sailors return to land after 10 months on abandoned ship off Istanbul

 

Four Indian sailors stranded aboard an abandoned ship off Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu coast for nearly 10 months finally returned to shore after Turkish authorities intervened to end the prolonged ordeal.

The Mongolia-flagged AZRA C had been anchored in the Marmara Sea since August 2025 due to technical problems. Its fate became uncertain after Turkish authorities arrested five people, including the ship’s owner, on Jan. 17 as part of an investigation linked to Spain’s seizure of 10 tons of cocaine aboard the cargo ship UNITED S near the Canary Islands earlier that month.

With its owners detained, AZRA C was left abandoned and could not be operated. Because of its classification and potential safety risks, the vessel could not be taken into port. International maritime regulations also required a minimum crew to remain on board at all times to respond to emergencies, preventing four crew members from leaving the ship.

The sailors repeatedly appealed for help through radio messages, saying they had been left without hope after months at sea. The case gained national attention after Turkish daily Hürriyet highlighted the sailors’ plight on its front page last week.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu ordered authorities to accelerate efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis. Following Uraloğlu’s instructions, the remaining crew were safely evacuated using the ship’s lifeboat and brought ashore.

According to ministry officials, the crew’s situation had been monitored throughout the process by the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs and the Istanbul Port Authority. Authorities coordinated with the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Migration Management and the Indian Consulate General to complete the evacuation, while food and essential supplies were regularly delivered to the vessel during the ordeal.

After disembarking, the sailors were handed over to Indian consular officials and are expected to return home once immigration procedures are completed. The abandoned vessel remains at anchor, with its security now overseen by Türkiye’s coastal safety authorities.

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