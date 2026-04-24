Türkiye, 7 more countries slam Israel's violations of holy sites

ANKARA

Muslims arrive in the grounds of the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound prior to Friday noon prayers, following 40 days of closure by the Israeli authorities, in Jerusalem's Old City on April 10, 2026. (AFP)

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and seven other countries on Thursday condemned “repeated Israeli violations of the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites by Israeli occupation authorities," particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the ministers denounced continued incursions by Israeli occupiers and officials into the compound under police protection, as well as the raising of Israeli flags within its courtyards.

They said such actions constitute a “flagrant violation” of international law and international humanitarian law and represent an “unacceptable provocation to Muslims around the world and a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy city.”

The ministers reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to alter the status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, stressing the need to preserve it. They also underscored the special role of the Hashemite custodianship in overseeing the sites.

The statement reiterated that the entire compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, covering 144 dunams, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, holds sole authority to administer the site and regulate entry.

“The Ministers further condemned the accelerating illegal settlement activity, including Israel’s decision to approve over 30 new settlements, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including United Nations Security Council resolutions and the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice,” the statement said.

It added that they further denounced escalating occupiers' violence in the occupied West Bank, including recent attacks targeting Palestinian schools and children, and called for accountability.

“They emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They categorically rejected any attempts to annex the Occupied Palestinian Territory or to displace the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The ministers also stressed that such actions constitute “a deliberate and direct attack on the viability of the Palestinian State and on the implementation of the two-State solution, increase tensions, undermine peace efforts, and hinder ongoing initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the restoration of stability.”

“The Ministers reiterated their call for the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and to put an end to its illegal practices,” the statement noted.

Calling on the international community to take “clear and decisive steps,” the ministers urged greater efforts to halt violations and advance a comprehensive political solution based on a two-state framework.

“The Ministers reiterated their unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and to realize the independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.