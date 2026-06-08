Summit in Gaziantep to focus on new era in Türkiye-Syria trade ties

ISTANBUL

Anadolu’s City Economies Summit, hosted by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, will examine the revival of trade, logistics, and production ties between Türkiye and Syria, as well as prospects for regional economic integration.

The City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo will be held on June 9 at Gaziantep University.

The event will bring together business representatives from Türkiye and Syria.

Focusing on the growing commercial relationship between the two countries, the summit will also discuss the potential creation of a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem along the border in case specially regulated production and trade zones are established between Gaziantep and Aleppo.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar will participate as speakers and discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two economies.

A special session will feature Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz.

The session will highlight the revival of trade, logistics, and production links between Türkiye and Syria, while also addressing broader regional economic integration.