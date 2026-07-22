Turkish Airlines signs contract for 12 flight simulators from HAVELSAN

Turkish Airlines signs contract for 12 flight simulators from HAVELSAN

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Turkish Airlines signs contract for 12 flight simulators from HAVELSAN

 

Turkish Airlines has signed an agreement with defense technology company HAVELSAN for the procurement of 12 domestically produced flight simulators as part of an expansion of its pilot training infrastructure, officials have announced.

Under the contract, HAVELSAN will deliver eight Full Flight Simulators (FFS) and four Flight Training Devices (FTD) designed for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The deal marks HAVELSAN’s strategic entry into the wide-body flight simulation market. All 12 units will be manufactured in Türkiye and integrated into the national carrier’s training network.

“With these new orders, the Turkish Airlines Flight Training Center will become one of Europe’s largest training centers across three campuses by 2033, meeting our own crew needs while serving other airlines,” said Murat Şeker, chairman of the board at Turkish Airlines. “We thank HAVELSAN for its valuable contributions with local and national simulator solutions.”

The new equipment will be housed in newly planned facilities, including simulator hangars that broke ground in January 2026. The first phase of the hangars is scheduled to open in 2027, followed by a state-of-the-art Flight Training Center slated for completion in 2028.
HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar described the contract as a major benchmark for the state-owned defense firm.

“This contract represents an important milestone marking our entry into the field of wide-body flight simulation,” Nacar said. “We thank our long-standing partner and flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, for their trust in us as we continue our commitment to providing advanced, high-quality simulation solutions for pilot training.”

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