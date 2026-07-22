Loti’s home preserves echoes of Ottoman design

ISTANBUL

pierre loti

Hidden behind the restrained facade of a modest townhouse in the western French port city of Rochefort lies one of Europe’s most remarkable literary homes, where Ottoman, Arab and Asian influences merge into a theatrical interior shaped by the travels and imagination of French novelist, naval officer and traveler Pierre Loti.



Best known for his novel Aziyadé, inspired by his love for a Circassian woman he met in the Ottoman Empire, Loti — born Julien Viaud in Rochefort in 1850 — transformed his family home into an elaborate reflection of the cultures he encountered during decades of voyages around the world.



Today, following a major restoration completed in 2025, visitors can once again explore the museum house, where a Turkish salon, an Arab room and an intricately decorated chamber known as the “mosque” stand alongside a Japanese pagoda, a Chinese room, a Gothic chamber and a Renaissance hall.



“When you are standing in the street, you see an extremely simple, unassuming house,” Rochefort Museums curator Claude Stefani said. “But once inside, you are immediately confronted with exotic settings — a Japanese pagoda, a Turkish salon, an Arab room, the mosque room, a Chinese room, followed by grand Gothic and Renaissance interiors.”



Stefani explained that the residence combines Loti’s birthplace with the neighboring house he purchased in 1895. The author began creating its distinctive interiors in the mid-1870s, with the Turkish salon taking shape after his first major visit to Istanbul.



Among the home’s most distinctive spaces is the so-called “mosque,” a richly decorated memorial room inspired by the author’s years in Istanbul’s historic Eyüp district. Although never intended as a place of worship, the room recreates the atmosphere that captivated Loti during his time in the Ottoman capital.



Its walls are covered with an eclectic collection of ceramics assembled from across the Middle East and Anatolia, including exceptional İznik tiles distinguished by their celebrated floral motifs of tulips and carnations and the vivid hue known as “tomato red.” Arabic inscriptions, carved wooden furnishings, manuscript stands, sarcophagus-like chests and a painted wooden ceiling further evoke the aesthetics of Ottoman and Islamic architecture.



Stefani said the room was conceived as a recreation of Loti’s residence in Eyüp. “Whenever he returned from his travels, he systematically tried to recreate in Rochefort the places that had impressed him most,” he said, describing the mosque room and the Arab room as the writer’s most accomplished decorative projects.



The ceiling itself has its own remarkable history. During a journey to Syria in the 1890s, Loti purchased an 18th-century carved wooden ceiling from a Damascene palace and later designed the room around it. Twisted columns brought from Algeria and ceramic panels from Syria and İznik complete the richly layered interior.



The chamber also serves as a deeply personal tribute to Aziyadé. It contains a portrait of the young woman who inspired Loti’s celebrated novel, alongside a replica of her gravestone. Stefani noted that when Loti returned to Istanbul in 1887, he located and restored her grave before later commissioning the replica displayed in his home, allowing him to preserve the memory of his lost love.



The museum also houses numerous objects brought from Türkiye, including a large blue carpet presented to Loti by a Turkish delegation that visited him in Rochefort in 1922, when the writer was gravely ill.



After Loti’s death in 1923, the house remained in the family’s possession until his only son, Samuel, sold it and much of its contents to the municipality in 1969. It opened as a museum in 1973 before closing in 2012 for an ambitious conservation project.



The restoration ultimately exceeded 13 million euros ($14.8 million) after structural deterioration, including severe damage caused by wood-boring insects and unstable foundations, threatened the survival of the building. Work was temporarily halted due to funding shortages and later delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Momentum returned after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the house in 2018, prompting the French state to finance half of the restoration, with regional and local authorities providing additional support.



Stefani said the painstaking project has restored the residence as closely as possible to the way it appeared when Loti died in 1923.