Louvre gallery reopens to public months after brazen jewelry heist

Louvre gallery reopens to public months after brazen jewelry heist

PARIS
Louvre gallery reopens to public months after brazen jewelry heist

The Apollo Gallery of Paris’s Louvre Museum, where French crown jewels worth 88 million euros ($100 million) were stolen in 2025 in a brazen heist, will reopen to the public today.


But no jewels will be on display and it will revert to its 17th century function as a state gallery.


“The gallery will open on Wednesday,” the source said, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper and added Culture Minister Catherine Pegard would be present.


In an interview with Le Parisien, the museum’s president Christophe Leribault said the “collections and precious objects” that had been displayed earlier, had been removed.


On Oct. 19, 2025, robbers disguised as construction workers entered the gallery using a truck-mounted lift in the morning and stole eight crown jewels, which remain missing.


For the jewelry that was not stolen, “we are going to create a secure room, a vault with no windows, in another part of the museum,” Leribault said.


“It’s a major construction project and we have to find the ideal location. And the funding,” he added.


The Louvre burglary stunned the world and revealed major security lapses at the world’s most visited museum. The Louvre is visited by around 9 million people annually.


The theft also triggered an internal crisis at the Louvre, leading to the replacement of its president, Laurence des Cars by Leribault.


Security issues at the Louvre had been pushed to the background in recent years, a parliamentary commission on the security of museums in France said in mid-May.

Louvre Museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war

TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war
LATEST NEWS

  1. TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war

    TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war

  2. Iraq lost over $40 billion in revenue during war, says official

    Iraq lost over $40 billion in revenue during war, says official

  3. June heatwave cost UK economy more than 1 billion pounds: Study

    June heatwave cost UK economy more than 1 billion pounds: Study

  4. Threat by Yemen’s Houthis put another trade chokepoint at risk

    Threat by Yemen’s Houthis put another trade chokepoint at risk

  5. Houthis target Red Sea shipping as US hits Iran

    Houthis target Red Sea shipping as US hits Iran
Recommended
Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup

Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup
Restored steam locomotive museum welcomes visitors

Restored steam locomotive museum welcomes visitors
Türkiye selects ‘Spolia Futures’ for 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale

Türkiye selects ‘Spolia Futures’ for 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale
Skywalker’s lightsaber auctioned for $3.75 mln

Skywalker’s lightsaber auctioned for $3.75 mln
Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts

Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts
Scars of war linger on Syria’s Saint Simeon monaster

Scars of war linger on Syria’s Saint Simeon monaster
Loti’s home preserves echoes of Ottoman design

Loti’s home preserves echoes of Ottoman design
WORLD Houthis target Red Sea shipping as US hits Iran

Houthis target Red Sea shipping as US hits Iran

A Saudi vessel was attacked in the Red Sea as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to strike tankers in the waterway, Riyadh's state media said July 23, signalling a potential new front in the U.S.-Iran conflict.
ECONOMY TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war

TotalEnergies says profit doubled on Mideast war

On July 23, French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said that net profit doubled in the second quarter as conflict in the Middle East pushed up hydrocarbon prices.

SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿