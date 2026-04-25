‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The "Intercontinental Derby" at Rams Park finds the two giants in a rare state of vulnerability. League leader Galatasaray enters the weekend four points ahead of its archrival, but both clubs are reeling from quarterfinal losses to lower-ranked opponents midweek.

Galatasaray’s quest for a domestic double ended abruptly with a 2-0 home loss to Gençlerbirliği on April 22 night, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Konyaspor a day earlier. For both sides, the derby now represents a crucial chance for redemption and the only remaining path to silverware this season.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, who is gunning for a fourth league title in a row with the club, acknowledged that the looming derby may have served as a distraction during the cup collapse but insisted his squad is focused on the bigger prize.

"In three days, we will play a very important match for us," Buruk said after the loss against Gençlerbirliği.

"It’s normal that this was on our minds. We have a significant opportunity this weekend to make amends. We are marching toward the league title. This weekend's match might be the most important of the season. We will prepare for it and we won't let our spirits drop."

A victory for the home side would extend the defending champion’s lead to seven points with only three matches remaining, effectively ending the title race. However, a Fenerbahçe win would trim the gap to a single point, setting up a frantic finish to the campaign.

Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco dismissed the idea that the pressure of the title race or the recent cup exit would weigh on his players.

"We are hungry. We will be there with everything we have," Tedesco said. "There won't be pressure on us. I won't say anything about the possibility of Galatasaray dropping points. Calculating luck is not my expertise."

Also in the Süper Lig, Trabzonspor visits Konyaspor on April 27 in a match that could reshape the race for Europe, as the outcome of the derby may leave the door open for the Black Sea side to seize a Champions League qualifying spot.

With the result between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe serving as the catalyst, Trabzonspor enters Week 31 trailing second-place Fenerbahçe by just two points. A win in Konya would propel Fatih Tekke’s side into the league’s top two, provided its rival dropped points in Istanbul the night before.

“We will keep our heads up, we have very critical matches ahead of us,” Tekke said after a 1-1 draw at home against Başakşehir on April 19.

“Our goal to finish in top two is realistically still in front of us. This is a team that has made sacrifices. I believe they will bring a beautiful end to the season.”