Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu converted a penalty in the 90+11th minute after a prolonged VAR-checked incident involving Nene and Emmanuel Agbadou, sealing a dramatic 1-0 win for the home side.

The match began at a high tempo, with Fenerbahçe nearly opening the scoring inside the first minute when Nene, set up by Marco Asensio, fired just wide from close range. Beşiktaş responded with chances of their own, including consecutive efforts from Hyeon-gyu Oh and Vaclav Cerny in the 10th minute, and a later attempt by Orkun Kökçü before halftime.

Fenerbahçe thought it had taken the lead in the 56th minute when a corner resulted in an own goal, but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Clear chances continued in the second half. In the 61st minute, Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu denied Sidiki Cherif in a one-on-one situation after a defensive error, and later blocked another close-range attempt from Cherif in the 85th minute. Aktürkoğlu also squandered a one-on-one opportunity during a counterattack in the 74th minute.

Fenerbahçe suffered a setback early in the match when standout midfielder Asensio was forced off with an injury in the 20th minute. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco described the victory as a “positive sign” following recent dropped points but emphasized the need for consistency.

“We didn’t need a penalty to win; we created very clear scoring opportunities,” Tedesco said. “There were many situations where we were one-on-one with the goalkeeper. We played against a confident, strong team... I’m happy we won.”

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın criticized the late penalty decision, calling the result “unfair.”

A day earlier, Trabzonspor dealt a blow to Galatasaray’s title hopes with a 2-1 home victory.

Paul Onuachu opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a header from Wagner Pina’s cross, before Galatasaray equalized shortly after halftime through Wilfried Singo, who finished from close range following a delivery by Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Trabzonspor restored its lead in the 62nd minute when Chibuike Nwaiwu headed in a free kick taken by Anthony Nwakaeme.

The win marked Trabzonspor’s first victory of the season against one of Istanbul's giants and ended a lengthy winless run in such fixtures. The Black Sea side had not beaten one of those rivals since a 3-2 away win over Fenerbahçe on Nov. 4, 2023, going 13 league matches without a victory against them.

Despite the loss, Galatasaray remains top of the table by one point, having played one match fewer. Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, has closed the gap and could have a chance to take control of the title race when the two sides meet in a potentially decisive Week 31 clash.

Next week, Galatasaray visits Göztepe, while Fenerbahçe travels to Kayserispor.