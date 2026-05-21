Israeli minister sparks outcry over video of bound flotilla activists

TEL AVIV

Israel on May 21 deported hundreds of activists who attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, after a video posted by Israel’s far-right national security minister sparked international condemnation.

Türkiye sent three planes to Israel to repatriate Gaza flotilla activists, with the activists expected to arrive at the Istanbul airport on May 21 evening.

“We plan to bring our citizens and participants from third countries to Türkiye via special charter flights we will organize today,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a statement.

The Israel-based legal advocacy group, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, or Adalah, said that most of the roughly 430 international activists were transferred to a civilian airport near the southernmost city of Eilat for deportation.

It said, however, that a court hearing was underway at the Ashkelon Court for one flotilla participant, Zohar Regev, who holds Israeli citizenship.

Around 50 vessels set sail from Türkiye’s Marmaris on May 14 seeking to break Israel’s blockade of the besieged Palestinian territory and were joined at sea by a handful of others.

Israeli forces began intercepting them off Cyprus on May 19, with Israeli officials and the flotilla organizers saying some 430 activists were detained.

They were taken to Ashdod port, where footage posted by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Captioned “Welcome to Israel,” the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the the Israeli national anthem can he heard playing in the background.

The footage also showed Ben-Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

The images sparked a wave of global shock and disgust, with Ankara saying it “openly demonstrated to the world the violent and barbaric mentality” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, denounced what he said were “despicable actions,” while Ben-Gvir himself was criticized by Netanyahu, who said the minister’s conduct with the activists was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticized Ben-Gvir, saying on X that “no one should be punished for defending humanity.”

France summoned the Israeli ambassador over the “unacceptable actions” of Ben-Gvir, while Madrid condemned the “monstrous” treatment of activists and said Israel’s charge d’affaires was summoned in protest.

Belgium also summoned the Israeli ambassador over what it said was a “deeply disturbing” video.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was “appalled and shocked” by the video and demanded the immediate release of the activists, among whom is the sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Greece, Canada, Australia and Italy also joined the condemnations.

Poland’s foreign minister requested that the Interior Ministry to ban Ben-Gvir from entering the country.