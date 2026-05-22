Rubio warns Cuba after US indicts former leader

WASHINGTON

Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) and his brother Raul, Minister of the Revoutionary Armed Forces, chat during the last meeting of the Cuban Parliament in Havana on December 23, 2003.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Cuba on Thursday that the United States was laser-focused on changing the communist system, after the island was stunned by a U.S. indictment of its former president Raul Castro.

The U.S. military announced that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its escort warships had entered the Caribbean, although President Donald Trump, asked if the deployment was meant to intimidate Cuba, said, "No, not at all."

Rubio, a Cuban American and vociferous opponent of Havana's government, described the island 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the U.S. shore as a "failed state" as it suffers a major economic crisis.

"Their economic system doesn't work. It's broken, and you can't fix it with the current political system that's in place," Rubio told reporters in Miami.

"What they've gotten used to all these years is just buying time and waiting us out.

"They're not going to be able to wait us out or buy time. We're very serious. We're very focused."

Rubio said that the U.S. preference was "always a diplomatic solution" but warned that Trump had other options at his disposal.

He also said Cuba had tentatively accepted an offer by the United States of $100 million in aid in return for reforms.

But he said it was unclear if the United States would accept Cuba's terms, as Washington insists on circumventing the military-backed conglomerate GAESA, that dominates the island's economy.

Earlier this month, Washington imposed sanctions on GAESA.

Rubio said Thursday that the GAESA chief's Florida-based sister, Adys Lastres Morera, had been arrested and was being held by U.S. immigration authorities.

In an X post, he said she had been "managing real estate assets...while also aiding Havana's communist regime, until I terminated her permanent resident status."

Call for rally

The charges against Raul Castro — younger brother of Fidel Castro, the late iconic U.S. nemesis who led Cuba's communist revolution that culminated in 1959 — stem from the deadly downing of two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots in 1996.

Cuban authorities called on citizens to protest the "despicable" indictment, with the official newspaper Granma urging Cubans to gather outside the U.S. embassy in Havana on Friday at 7:30 am (1230 GMT).

"This isn't really an accusation, something from more than 30 years ago, but rather a public attack on a public figure," Fabian Fernandez, a 30-year-old accountant, told AFP in Havana.

Trump in January seized on a U.S. domestic indictment of Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro to send in U.S. forces to depose him and take him into custody.

"The idea is to say, we can do to you what we did to Nicolas Maduro," said Christopher Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House.

Economic crisis

The Maduro operation led to the end of free oil from Venezuela to Cuba, which relied on its ally for nearly half its needs.

Cubans have suffered power outages of up to 20 hours a day and taps running dry.

Runaway inflation has caused the price of basic goods to soar and mountains of trash have piled up on the streets of Havana.

In addition to murder, Castro has been charged with conspiracy to kill Americans and destruction of aircraft.

The Cuban government called the 1996 shootdown was "legitimate self-defense" against an airspace violation.

China and Russia both criticized Trump's steps on Cuba, which come as he tries to end an unpopular war he started with Israel against Iran.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing that Washington "should stop brandishing the sanctions stick and the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn."

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We believe that under no circumstances should such methods — which border on violence — be used against either former or current heads of state."