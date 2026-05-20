Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

TEHRAN
Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy on Wednesday said they allowed over 25 vessels including oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the strait, a vital global energy conduit, since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb. 28.

Iran, which has been under a US naval blockade since April 13 despite a ceasefire, has insisted that ships transiting through the waterway must obtain permissions from the Iranian armed forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels — including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels — transited the Strait of Hormuz," said the Guards' navy in a post on X.

It added that the ships passed after "coordination and security provided by the IRGC navy".

On Wednesday, South Korea said one of its oil tankers passed through the strait, marking the first passage by a vessel from the country since the war began.

On Monday, Iran announced the official formation of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority — a new body tasked with managing traffic through the waterway.

Last week, Iran said "more than 30 ships" had been allowed to pass including some Chinese vessels.

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