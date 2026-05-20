Japan to sell eels bred in captivity in ‘world first’

Japan to sell eels bred in captivity in ‘world first’

TOKYO
Japan to sell eels bred in captivity in ‘world first’

Eels bred in captivity will be sold in Japanese shops for the first time, in a move that could ease eventually pressure on the endangered fish, officials said on May 20.
Eel populations are falling worldwide, scientists say, largely due to factors linked to human activity such as the pollution of waterways, destruction of wetlands, hydroelectric dams, and fishing.
Eel is an enormously popular food in Japan and other parts of Asia.
The fish has proved stubbornly unwilling to reproduce in captivity without intervention, but Japanese researchers succeeded in breeding Japanese eels from eggs in a laboratory setting in 2010 at great expense.
Since then, they have been trying to reduce the “huge cost... so that the price could be accepted in the market,” Yasutaka Okamoto, a fisheries agency official in charge of aquaculture promotion, told AFP.
“With countless small technological breakthroughs, the cost is now some 1,800 yen [$11] per one baby eel, down from more than a million yen at the initial stages, and down from some 40,000 yen in 2016,” he said.
The price is still three to four times higher than a wild baby eel, “but we think it’s time to test market reactions,” he explained.
Eel is eaten worldwide but is particularly popular in Japan, where it is called “unagi” and traditionally served grilled and covered in a sticky-sweet sauce.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader

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