Ukraine, Hungary FMs hold online talks to reset ties

Ukraine, Hungary FMs hold online talks to reset ties

KIEV
Ukraine, Hungary FMs hold online talks to reset ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)

Ukraine and Hungary on Wednesday held online talks on reviving their strained relations, marking a further rapprochement between the neighbours since Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar took office.

Kiev and Budapest were locked in a bitter diplomatic dispute during the tenure of Kremlin-friendly Viktor Orban, who consistently opposed Ukraine's EU membership and obstructed EU aid packages for the war-torn country.

He was ousted from power in parliamentary elections last month.

"Ukraine wants to open a new, mutually beneficial chapter in our bilateral relations based on trust," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a statement on social media as the talks began.

"I proposed to view Ukraine's EU accession as a strategic interest for Hungary, the opportunity to strengthen Hungarian national unity, and the best way to ensure the Hungarian minority's rights," he added.

The status of the Hungarian-speaking minority in western Ukraine has long been Budapest's central concern.

"The consistent protection of the rights of national minorities is the first issue we must address," said Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban.

"Genuine progress requires open, honest, and professional dialogue built on clear legal guarantees. I believe that today's consultations can mark the beginning of a new process," she added.

Orban, who was voted out after 16 years in power, claimed Kiev's language and education laws discriminated against ethnic Hungarians -- a stance critics said served Moscow's interests more than those of the minority itself.

Ties between Kiev and Budapest have thawed considerably since the election of Magyar, who has announced plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Magyar was in Poland on Wednesday for his first official overseas trip, hoping to revive strained ties between Warsaw -- one of Ukraine's staunchest backers -- and Budapest.

Hungary depends heavily on Russian oil -- most of it flowing via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine.

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