First of hundreds of detained Gaza flotilla activists arrive in Israel

JERUSALEM

A boat bearing symbols of one of the vessels belonging to the Gaza-bound aid flotilla (L) and intercepted by the Israeli navy, is motored towards the Israeli port of Ashdod, about 40 kilometres south of Tel Aviv, on May 19, 2026.

Israeli authorities have begun detaining hundreds of activists seized from a Gaza-bound flotilla at the southern port of Ashdod on Wednesday, a rights group said, after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels at sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Türkiye last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.

Israeli authorities said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while rights group Adalah said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.

"Having set sail toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the unlawful blockade, these civilian participants were forcefully abducted from international waters and taken into Israeli territory entirely against their will," Adalah said.

"These acts are a direct extension of Israel's policies of collective punishment and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza."

The Israeli foreign ministry dismissed the operation as a publicity stunt serving Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier denounced the flotilla as "a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza".

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four people associated with the Global Sumud Flotilla and accused them of being "pro-terrorist."

Around 50 ships had departed from southwestern Türkiye on Thursday.

Nine Indonesian citizens who were part of the flotilla "have all been reported arrested by Israel," a spokeswoman for Indonesia's foreign ministry said, citing information dated Wednesday.

Indonesia called on Israel to immediately release all vessels and crew members, adding that "every diplomatic channel and consular measure will continue to be fully utilised".

Indonesian newspaper Republika earlier said two of its journalists were among the nine Indonesians detained.

Türkiye and Spain have condemned the interception.

Organizers said the flotilla also included 15 Irish citizens, including Margaret Connolly, sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

During the Gaza war, triggered by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, the territory has suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.

Two were brought to Israel, detained for several days and then deported.