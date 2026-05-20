NATO chief says US troop withdrawals from Europe won't hurt defenses

NATO chief says US troop withdrawals from Europe won't hurt defenses

BRUSSELS
NATO chief says US troop withdrawals from Europe wont hurt defenses

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday that the U.S. decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Europe would not harm defenses, with Washington also expected to cut the forces it puts at the alliance's disposal.

"When it comes to this announcement, the 4,000 to 5,000, it is rotational forces not having an impact on NATO's defense plans," Rutte told journalists.

Washington announced this month it was pulling 5,000 troops out of Germany after a spat between President Donald Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war in Iran.

The abrupt nature of the decision and subsequent confusion over whether the force reduction would end up hitting Germany or Poland has rattled Europe.

But the Trump administration had long been telling European countries that the United States was looking to pull out forces as it focuses on other threats around the world.

"We know that adjustments will take place. The U.S. has to pivot more towards, for example, Asia," Rutte said.

"This will take place over time in a structured way."

Trump has lashed out at Europe over its response to his war with Iran and threatened repeatedly that he could consider quitting NATO.

The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was reducing the number of U.S. troop brigades in Europe from four to three, taking the deployment back to 2021 levels.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that a deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland had been delayed rather than cancelled.

NATO's European members will seek to get some clarity from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting in Sweden this week.

They will also look to smooth over the tensions ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Turkey in July.

While the focus has so far been on U.S. forces stationed in Europe, the U.S. is also expected to announce it is reducing the overall pool of soldiers it puts at NATO's disposal in case of a crisis.

European diplomats said they expect the U.S. to confirm it is cutting its contribution to NATO's force model at a meeting of senior officials in Brussels on Friday.

The NATO force model is the number of troops from across the alliance that are available to its commanders within 180 days if needed.

"This is normal business. So this was to be expected. I think it is only right that it happens," Rutte said.

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