Türkiye works on new modalities for PKK’s dissolution: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye’s relevant institutions are working intensely over different modalities for the acceleration of PKK’s dissolution, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing that necessary steps in line with the “terror-free Türkiye” project will be taken in due course and without delay.

In a weekly address to his parliamentary group on May 20, Erdoğan provided updates over the ongoing campaign, which requires the disarmament and dissolution of PKK in line with the latter’s historic decision last year.

“We are genuinely determined to accomplish our terror-free Türkiye project, which we see as one of our greatest achievements, with common sense and prudence. The relevant institutions of our state are intensely working on different modalities that would speed up the dissolution of the terror organization,” Erdoğan said.

The president said that the process is being run by the People’s Alliance, composed by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which agrees over new methods and ways aiming to increase the political capabilities to solve the problems.

“We want to drop this issue from our country’s agenda as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan’s statements came days after MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli proposed that jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan should be granted a new status for the continuation of the disarmament of PKK.

Bahçeli underlined the role Öcalan has been playing since the beginning of the anti-terror project in late 2024 as he called on PKK to drop their weapons and give an end to the armed conflict.

Erdoğan, in a speech after the weekly cabinet meeting on May 18, recalled that Türkiye’s fight against PKK over decades cost around $2 trillion and allocation of this money to other fields will further contribute Türkiye’s growth and development.

PKK is expected to carry out its disarmament and dissolution process in a more visible manner as the political parties are exploring ways to address the political and social aspects of the anti-terror drive.