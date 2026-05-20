AI system to speed up cybercrime investigations

AI system to speed up cybercrime investigations

ANKARA
AI system to speed up cybercrime investigations

Türkiye is preparing to roll out an artificial intelligence-backed system aimed at rapidly combating cyber fraud schemes that target millions of citizens each year, with authorities saying digital investigation files could reach prosecutors within 18 minutes of a complaint being filed.

The new platform, called “Dolunay” was developed by the Interior Ministry to coordinate institutions involved in financial crime investigations under a single digital framework. The system will integrate police, gendarmerie, prosecutors, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) and banking regulators.

Under the model, reports involving phone scams, fraudulent bank transfers, fake links, phishing messages and online financial networks will be analyzed within seconds through AI-supported software. Citizens will be able to submit complaints through a mobile application verified via e-government authentication, call centers or law enforcement units.

Authorities said the system will automatically process IBAN records, phone data, SMS content, screenshots, transaction receipts and suspicious URLs in a centralized database. Artificial intelligence tools will then assess the fraud method, risk level and digital connections tied to the case before generating a prosecutor-ready investigation file.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the primary objective is to deliver complete operational files to prosecutors within 18 minutes. Following prosecutorial approval, suspicious bank accounts could immediately be frozen and questionable transfers halted.

Victims will receive digital tracking numbers and automated updates regarding measures taken in response to their complaints.

 

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