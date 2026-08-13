115 jump into sea as tour boat catches fire off Fethiye

115 jump into sea as tour boat catches fire off Fethiye

MUĞLA
115 jump into sea as tour boat catches fire off Fethiye

A tour boat carrying 115 people caught fire off the coast of Fethiye in southwestern Türkiye, triggering a rescue operation after passengers, including children, jumped into the sea wearing life jackets to escape the flames.


The fire broke out for an as-yet undetermined reason while the vessel was sailing off Fethiye, in Muğla province. The blaze quickly spread across the boat, causing panic among those on board and forcing all 115 passengers into the water with life vests.


Following an emergency call, Turkish Coast Guard and medical teams were dispatched to the area. Several nearby boats also joined the rescue effort, helping evacuate passengers from the sea and transport them to safety.


Fethiye District Governor Fatih Akkaya said the passengers were safely evacuated using Coast Guard vessels and other boats in the vicinity. Medical teams carried out health checks on those brought ashore and provided treatment to people affected by the fire.


The blaze caused extensive damage to the tour boat, which later began to sink. Despite the dramatic scenes, no fatalities were reported in the initial assessment.


Authorities said rescue and medical operations continued until all passengers had been accounted for. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine how it started.

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