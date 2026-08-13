Singer Mabel Matiz faces obscenity probe over new song

ISTANBUL

The latest investigation will examine both the lyrics and visual content of “Ha Leylim.”

Turkish singer-songwriter Mabel Matiz is facing an obscenity investigation over the music video and lyrics of his latest song, “Ha Leylim,” Istanbul prosecutors have said.



The song, written and composed by Matiz, whose real name is Fatih Karaca, was released on digital platforms on Aug. 11. Its video features a retro-style wedding setting and appearances by veteran singer Seda Sayan and her musician husband, Çağlar Ökten.



The investigation is not the first time Matiz has faced legal scrutiny over his music. In September 2025, he was investigated over the lyrics of his song “Perperişan” and later stood trial on obscenity charges.



A prosecutor had sought his conviction, arguing that the lyrics could indirectly stimulate sexual desire and create erotic associations through physical and psychological metaphors. Matiz’s lawyer rejected the accusation, questioning why a single line in his client’s song should prompt objections when similar songs are routinely played at village weddings.



A court ultimately acquitted Matiz, ruling that the legal elements of the alleged offense had not been established. The Family and Social Services Ministry had separately sought to block access to “Perperişan,” citing concerns over public order and general health.