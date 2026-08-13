Fidan discusses ties, regional defense in Egypt visit

Fidan discusses ties, regional defense in Egypt visit

CAIRO
Fidan discusses ties, regional defense in Egypt visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. (AA photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with senior Egyptian officials on Aug. 13 to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss expanding regional cooperation, days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan established a new defense pact.

Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group in the Mediterranean resort city of Al Alamein.

The talks were expected to focus on implementing decisions reached at a meeting of the two countries’ High-Level Strategic Council in February, as well as preparations for future agreements, according to Turkish sources.

The ministers were also expected to discuss ways to deepen economic and trade ties, with both sides expressing a goal of increasing bilateral trade to $15 billion.

Fidan and Abdelatty were also set to exchange views on expanding military and defense industry cooperation.

Fidan was expected to reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to developing a broader partnership involving Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under what Ankara calls the R4 initiative.

The talks came days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed to establish a regional defense pact aimed at strengthening security cooperation.

In a recent interview, Fidan said Egypt was a natural partner for the three countries and would join the arrangement once technical preparations were completed.

Fidan was also scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy later in the day.

His visit followed a trip to Libya, where he visited both Tripoli and Benghazi to underscore Türkiye’s support for the unity of the divided North African country.

Fidan said Türkiye’s “One Libya” policy was aimed at supporting Libya’s political and military unity and exploring ways Ankara could contribute to that process.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures

New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures
LATEST NEWS

  1. New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures

    New excavations at Göbeklitepe unearth rectangular structures

  2. Gaziantep Archaeology Museum reopens after renovation

    Gaziantep Archaeology Museum reopens after renovation

  3. Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

    Artifacts from ancient Syrna site protected with landscaping work

  4. Sarajevo Film Festival opens in Bosnian capital

    Sarajevo Film Festival opens in Bosnian capital

  5. How does a restaurant become a legend over 60 years?

    How does a restaurant become a legend over 60 years?
Recommended
Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years

Kandilli tracking sunspots by hand for 79 years
Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula

Facade overhaul revamps city’s historic peninsula
Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31

Tavşan Island’s coral model heads to COP31
Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support

Mogadishu sheds deadly reputation with Turkish support
Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard

Senior reshuffle announced for gendarmerie, coast guard
Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years
Türkiye secures 245 extraditions in 2026: Minister

Türkiye secures 245 extraditions in 2026: Minister
WORLD Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike on a house in the southern Lebanese town of Ansar killed at least seven people and wounded three early on Aug. 15, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye’s railway network has expanded by nearly 3,000 kilometers since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿