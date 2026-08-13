Growing mental health crisis grips USS Abraham

Growing mental health crisis grips USS Abraham

WASHINGTON, DC
Growing mental health crisis grips USS Abraham

Military families and members of U.S. Congress on Aug. 12 raised growing concerns over a worsening mental health crisis aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, where around 5,000 sailors and Marines are enduring an unprecedented deployment linked to the war with Iran.


According to reports by the Navy Times and Stars and Stripes, several sailors have attempted to go overboard as the prolonged deployment, difficult living conditions and mounting psychological strain push some crew members to their limits.


The aircraft carrier has now been at sea for nine months and has spent 250 consecutive days without making port, an unprecedented stretch for a modern U.S. aircraft carrier.


The concerns were brought to the attention of senior Navy officials during an emotional town hall meeting in San Diego, attended by roughly 200 family members.


One spouse reportedly said her husband had texted her that day, telling her that he hoped he would not wake up the following morning.


Families voiced their concerns directly to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and other senior Navy officials, with one woman accusing the service of having “broken trust” between military families and Navy leadership.


The Navy Times also reported several alleged suicide attempts aboard the carrier during its current deployment. Annabelle Loma, whose husband is serving aboard the Lincoln, told the publication that he had attempted to jump overboard after his deployment was repeatedly extended.

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