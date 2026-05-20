Türkiye launches digital health report system through online platform

ANKARA

Türkiye has moved several health report procedures to digital platforms under a new regulation, allowing citizens to obtain certain medical documents online through the country’s e-Nabız health care platform without visiting a hospital.

The new regulation, published in the Official Gazette, aims to accelerate the country’s medical reporting procedures by moving applications and approvals to a digital format.

Under the new system, written petitions for health reports will be abolished, and all applications will be submitted electronically.

Citizens participating in non-licensed sports and social activities can now obtain a health certificate directly through e-Nabız, provided they self-declare that they have no medical issues.

The regulation also expands the authority to issue pre-employment health reports for low-risk workplaces with fewer than 50 employees. Such reports can now be prepared by all public-sector physicians, a move intended to reduce congestion in the healthcare system.

Disability reports, as well as reports required for medication and medical equipment use, will also be eligible for renewal through remote healthcare services coordinated by home healthcare units.

New report application centers will be established in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions, enabling citizens to initiate, monitor and finalize report procedures through a single office.

The new system will also introduce English-language support for medical reports, allowing broader international use.