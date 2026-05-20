Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus for talks

Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus for talks

DAMASCUS
Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus for talks

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus during a visit for talks on regional developments and bilateral cooperation, security sources said.

The meeting took place at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital, according to the sources.

The two sides discussed recent developments in the region and ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between Türkiye and Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama also attended the meeting.

Kalın’s visit came as Ankara and Damascus continue contacts on security, regional stability and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

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