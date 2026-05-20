Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to avoid hostility over history

Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to avoid hostility over history

ANKARA
Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to avoid hostility over history

Türkiye has criticized Greece over events and statements linked to Pontus claims on May 19, urging Athens to avoid what it called the distortion of history and to focus on peaceful bilateral ties.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said May 19 marked the day in 1919 when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in Samsun and launched the War of Independence, and is celebrated in Türkiye as Atatürk Commemoration, Youth and Sports Day.

The ministry accused Greece of promoting “groundless allegations” against Türkiye through legislation adopted in 1994 and said such narratives were also being taught in Greek schools.

“Greece should cease exploiting history for political concerns,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Athens was reviving what it described as unfounded Pontus allegations to cover up its defeat at the time and the actions of the Greek army during its military campaign in Anatolia.

It said alleged war crimes and atrocities committed by the Greek army were recorded in Allied investigation commission reports and Article 59 of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

Türkiye also called on Greece to remember historical events including the 1821 Tripolitsa massacre and violence following the Greek occupation of İzmir on May 15, 1919.

“We invite Greece, instead of distorting facts and deriving hostility from history, to take an attitude that will develop our bilateral relations in peace and cooperation,” the ministry said.

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