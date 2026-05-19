Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye

BERLIN

Germany will deploy a Patriot missile air defense battery to Türkiye as part of a NATO rotation, Berlin’s Defense Ministry said on May 18.

About 150 soldiers currently based in the northern city of Husum would move with a Patriot anti-missile system to Türkiye from the end of June to September, the ministry said.

The move is part of a rotation that will relieve an American unit currently on deployment, it added.

“Germany is taking more responsibility within NATO,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“The close work our soldiers are carrying out with our Turkish and American partners shows how reliably we cooperate with our allies.”

The Patriot is an American-made mobile air-defense system designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, low-flying cruise missiles and aircraft.

The U.S. unit had been moved to boost Turkish defenses in response to Iranian rocket attacks that hit American allies in the region after the United States and Israel launched their war on Tehran at the end of February.

NATO forces have downed Iranian ballistic missiles over Türkiye at least three times since war started.

Germany has previously deployed Patriot systems to Türkiye from 2013 to 2015 to help protect air space on the border with Syria.

A deployable Patriot system consists of up to eight launchers as well as a radar unit and a fire control post, the defense ministry said.

In March, Türkiye said that a Patriot air defense system was being prepared for operational readiness in eastern Türkiye as part of efforts coordinated with NATO to help protect the country’s airspace amid the ongoing regional tensions.

“As part of this framework, a Patriot System is currently in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support the protection of our airspace,” the ministry noted.

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the capital Ankara on July 7 and 8. The high-profile gathering will take place at the Beştepe Presidential Compound and marks the second time Türkiye has hosted a NATO summit.