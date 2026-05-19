AI-powered humanoid robot takes the stage at AKM

ISTANBUL

A theater play, featuring actors performing alongside a humanoid robot, premiered at the Atatürk Cultural

Center on May 17.



Written and directed by Metin Yıldız, the production, subtitled “A Robotic Love Story,” tells the story of a human and an AI-powered humanoid robot.



Blending comedy and drama, the play presents an unusual story questioning love, loneliness and what it means to be human in the age of technology through the humanoid robot character brought to the stage with artificial intelligence support.



The cast includes Metin Yıldız, Ceylan Yılmaz and Burak Topal. Set design was created by Mert Yürür, lighting design by Önder Arık and general coordination by Esra Aydın.



“We are carrying the pride and joy of accomplishing a world first. We are actually opening a new era in theater. We are implementing a progressive formula that reflects the necessities of the age on stage,” Yıldız told state-run Anadolu Agency before the performance.



Noting that they had turned the idea of “One day these robots and artificial intelligences will replace actors and appear on stage” into reality, Yıldız said an AI-powered humanoid robot had taken on an actor’s role for the first time.



“If it were not there, another actor would have played this role. Yes, this really happened and for the first time in the world it happened in our country. We have not yet heard or seen anything like this. According to our research, it is being done for the first time in Türkiye. We are proud of that,” he said.



The story revolves around the question: “If we cannot forget someone, can we love an artificial copy of them?”



According to the plot, a man, who falls into loneliness after his divorce, sees his life change one night when a mysterious package arrives at his door. Inside the box is a humanoid robot that is an exact replica of his former wife.