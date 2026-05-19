Eid shopping undergoes ‘budget crunch’ amid rising costs

Eid shopping undergoes ‘budget crunch’ amid rising costs

ISTANBUL
Eid shopping undergoes ‘budget crunch’ amid rising costs

 

Activity across marketplaces, bazaars and digital shopping platforms has gained rapid momentum as the Eid al-Adha holiday approaches.

 

However, the defining trend this year is not just increased spending, but a distinct shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers managing their budgets more cautiously without cutting back on holiday shopping entirely.

 

According to Mustafa Namoğlu, CEO of e-commerce infrastructure provider ikas, average shopping basket values in the food, nuts and apparel categories have surged by approximately 50 percent compared to last year. The average basket size, which stood around 3,000 Turkish Liras last year, is expected to approach 5,000 liras this year.

 

This increase stems from rising prices and preferences for higher-value items rather than a higher volume of purchases.

 

“While the number of items per basket has decreased, consumers are shifting toward more functional, durable products,” he said. A significant spike in demand has been observed, particularly for sunscreen, beachwear, luggage and summer apparel.

 

The announcement of a nine-day official holiday has also accelerated travel activity. On the transportation front, the highest demand has been registered for intercity buses rather than flights.

 

According to data from ENUYGUN.com, bus ticket prices increased by an average of 10 percent within a single week ahead of the holiday period. A significant portion of travelers plan to visit family first before heading to coastal regions.

 

The most preferred destinations include Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Antalya and Gaziantep. Industry analysts highlight this pattern as a key indicator that consumers are not canceling their vacation plans but are opting for lower-cost travel options instead.

Türkiye, eid holiday,

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