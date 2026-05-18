Commercial property prices unchanged in real terms in January-March

ISTANBUL

In the first quarter of 2026, the commercial property price index (CPPI) increased quarterly by 7.7 percent, recorded an annual increase of 31.0 percent in nominal terms and remained unchanged in real terms, the Central Bank said on May 18.

In Istanbul, the CPPI rose by 19.6 percent year-on-year, while the office price index (OPI) increased by 19.7 percent.

In Ankara, the annual increases in the CPPI and POI were 36.3 percent and 41.5 percent, respectively.

In İzmir, commercial property prices advanced 29.8 percent compared to the same period of 2025, while the annual increase in office prices was 26.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the retail property price index increased quarterly by 7.4 percent, recorded an annual increase of 31.2 percent in nominal terms and an annual increase of 0.1 percent in real terms in the first quarter of 2026, the Central Bank said.