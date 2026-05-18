Israeli forces intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla near Cyprus

TEL AVIV

Boats belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid, depart for Gaza from the port of Marmaris, Türkiye, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in an attempt to break the Israeli naval blockade. (AP Photo/Murat Kocabaş)

Israeli forces were intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla on May 18 after it set sail from Türkiye last week, with organizers saying the vessels were stopped west of Cyprus.

“Military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and IDF forces are currently boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight,” the Global Sumud Flotilla posted on X.

“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission. Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts or piracy meant to maintain Israel’s genocidal siege on Gaza.

“Normalization of the occupation’s violence is a threat to us all.”

More than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris in Türkiye’s south last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores.

The organization’s livestream on May 18 showed activists aboard several vessels putting on life jackets and raising their hands before a boat carrying troops approached.

Israeli troops wearing tactical gear boarded the ship, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus.

Other footage showed Israeli troops on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat.

An hour prior to the interception, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called on activists to “change course and turn back immediately.”

“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: Another so-called ‘humanitarian aid flotilla’ with no humanitarian aid,” the Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Organizers said the boats were intercepted 250 nautical miles from the shores of Gaza. Unlike previous interceptions, which took place under the cover of night, the Israeli military boarded the boats in broad daylight.

The blockade has been in effect for 18 years, long predating the recent war in Gaza.

Israel and Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, imposed the blockade after the 2007 Hamas takeover of the territory, seeking to prevent the group from smuggling in weapons. Since then, Israel has controlled

Gaza’s airspace and coastline and restricted the flow of goods and people in and out of the territory.

On April 30, Israeli forces intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla near the southern Greek island of Crete, initially holding about 175 activists. Israeli officials said they had to act early because of the high number of boats involved.

Israel took two of the activists — a Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin, Saif Abukeshek, and Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila — back to Israel, where they were interrogated and detained for several days.

The activists accused Israel of torture, which Israel denied. Brazil and Spain condemned Israel for “kidnapping” their citizens. The two were deported from Israel after about a week in detention.

Organizers say the latest efforts involved a regrouped fleet joined by additional boats. Nearly 500 activists from 45 countries were taking part.