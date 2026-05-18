Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Gaza aid flotilla

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s intervention against the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, describing the action against the Gaza-bound aid convoy as an “act of piracy.”

The Foreign Ministry said the flotilla had been organized to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and draw attention to the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.

“By targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, Israel has violated humanitarian principles and international law,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The statement also said the intervention breached the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas.

Ankara called on Israel to immediately end the intervention and release the detained participants unconditionally.

The ministry said the flotilla included citizens from around 40 countries and that Türkiye was taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Turkish nationals aboard the vessels.

It added that Ankara was following the process closely in cooperation with other countries.

Türkiye also called on the international community to adopt a common and firm position against what it described as Israel’s unlawful actions.