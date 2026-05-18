Journalist, 130 others jailed pending trial in betting probe

ADANA

An Adana court on May 18 ordered the arrest of 135 suspects, including journalist Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı, on charges of illegal betting and money laundering, as Türkiye intensifies its crackdown on gambling networks.

The operation in the southern province initially led to the detention of more than 150 people on May 14. Kütahyalı was apprehended in Istanbul and later transferred to Adana for judicial proceedings.

Following interrogation procedures that lasted more than three days, the court ruled for the arrest of Kütahyalı and 134 other suspects.

In his testimony, Kütahyalı said he did not wish to benefit from “effective remorse” provisions and denied being a member of a criminal organization.

Financial investigations uncovered suspicious money movements amounting to nearly 100 billion Turkish Liras and $2 billion, authorities said.

Investigators also found indications that some private bank executives played a role in facilitating money transfers, while certain police officers allegedly leaked information related to judicial proceedings in exchange for bribes.

According to a report prepared by Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), included in the case file, Kütahyalı and a suspect identified as Batuhan Ö. were linked to suspicious transactions totaling 46.5 million liras.

Responding to prosecutors’ questions regarding the source of funds transferred to his accounts, Kütahyalı said he had allowed a financial company to use his credit card in 2019 to overcome financial difficulties.

“The funds sent to me were my own money obtained through withdrawals from my credit card. I was using this method to manage my credit card debts. I do not know these individuals or companies,” he reportedly said.

Separately, authorities launched another illegal betting operation spanning 20 provinces and centered in the southern province of Antalya on May 18, issuing detention warrants for 183 suspects.

Investigators said transaction volumes exceeding 11.3 billion liras were identified in the suspects’ bank accounts.