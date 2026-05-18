Thousands gather in New York for 43rd annual Turkish Day Parade

NEW YORK

Thousands of members of the Turkish-American community gathered in New York City for the 43rd annual Turkish Day Parade, a vibrant, decades-long celebration of Turkish culture and identity in the United States.

The traditional event brought together Turkish diplomats, community leaders, artists and representatives of non-governmental organizations from across the country.

Originally launched in 1981 by the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) in response to attacks carried out by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA against Turkish diplomats, the parade has since evolved into a broader cultural festival promoting Turkish heritage.

The parade drew participants not only from the Turkish-American community but also from Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan and other parts of the Turkic world. Spectators lined Madison Avenue as cultural associations, schools and educational institutions greeted the procession along the route from East 38th Street to Madison Square Park.

Celebrations continued at Madison Square Park with concerts featuring Turkish marches and folk music, while supporters of Turkish football clubs, including newly crowned league champions Galatasaray, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event opened with the Turkish national anthem, followed by a video message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed to the Turkish-American community.

In a separate video message, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran described the gathering as a reflection of Türkiye’s “deep-rooted history, strong identity and spirit of unity.”

As part of the celebrations, digital trucks organized by the Communications Directorate displayed promotional content highlighting Türkiye’s historical landmarks, tourism destinations and environmental initiatives across New York streets.

The screens featured UNESCO Creative Cities in Türkiye, showcasing their gastronomy, music and handicrafts. Türkiye’s environmental policies, its “Zero Waste” initiative and preparations to host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya were also promoted during the event.