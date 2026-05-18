Turkish consumer confidence edges higher in May

Turkish consumer confidence edges higher in May

ANKARA
Turkish consumer confidence edges higher in May

 Turkish consumer confidence ticked up by 0.3 percent month-on-month to reach 85.8 points in May, according to a joint survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank released on May 18.

The slight increase follows a 0.5 percent rise recorded in April.

Despite the sequential improvement, the overall sentiment remains anchored in pessimistic territory. The consumer confidence index operates on a scale of 0 to 200, where any reading above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook.

The sub-index measuring the financial situation of households at present dropped by 3.5 percent month-on-month, accelerating from a 1.4 percent decline observed in April.

Conversely, forward-looking sentiment provided a modest cushion to the headline figure. The sub-index for household financial expectations over the next 12 months edged up by 0.5 percent, flattening out after a robust 2.1 percent surge recorded in the previous month.

The sub-index gauging expectations for the general economic outlook over the coming year rebounded sharply by 3.9 percent. This marks a reversal from the 0.9 percent contraction recorded in April.

Meanwhile, consumer inclination to spend on big-ticket items remained unchanged. The index measuring the assessment of spending on durable goods over the next 12 months posted a slight gain of 0.04 percent, which previously rose by 1.7 percent.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March

Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March
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