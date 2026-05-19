Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 420,000

Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 420,000

ISTANBUL
Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 420,000

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye has reached 423,783 as of April, according to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

While there were only 24 registered EVs across the country in 2011, their presence has surged exponentially over the past 15 years. The figure rose to around 1,200 in 2019 before climbing to 14,500 in 2022.

Over the following four years, growth in the local EV market rapidly gained momentum. The total number of EVs jumped to 184,000 in 2024 and surpassed 370,000 by 2025.

During the first four months of 2026, EV sales in Türkiye surged 27.5 percent year-on-year to reach 54,892 units. This performance secured them an 18.9 percent share of total automotive sales, up from 13.9 percent during the same period last year.

TÜİK data also reveals that the share of gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in Türkiye is experiencing a steady decline.

The share of gasoline vehicles among total registered traffic stood at 75.2 percent in 2004, before dropping to 24.2 percent in 2019 and recovering slightly to 26.8 percent in 2022. However, the share of gasoline cars saw a gradual upward trend in the subsequent years, reaching 30.2 percent in 2024, 30.9 percent in 2025 and hitting 31 percent last year.

Meanwhile, diesel vehicles, which accounted for a mere 4.7 percent of the total market in 2004, saw their share peak at 38.1 percent in 2019. The share of these vehicles subsequently contracted to 34.1 percent in 2024, fell further to 32.6 percent in 2025 and continued its downward trajectory to settle at 32.2 percent later in 2025.

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