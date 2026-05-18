THY to resume Dubai flights next month

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) will resume direct flights between Istanbul and Dubai, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, starting June 9.

Flights to Dubai were suspended after several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace following the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran on Feb. 28.

The conflict disrupted air travel across the region, and despite a fragile ceasefire, tensions remain high, preventing air traffic from fully returning to normal.

According to information obtained from THY’s press office, flights will restart with an Istanbul–Dubai service scheduled for 1:30 a.m. on June 9.

In a statement shared on social media, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, Lütfullah Göktaş, said Turkish Airlines was “meeting in the skies over the United Arab Emirates in June” and expressed excitement over reconnecting with passengers in the country.

“We are delighted to share this important development with our brothers and sisters in the UAE and our dear citizens living there. Hello again, UAE!” Göktai said.

Meanwhile, direct flights between Iraq’s Kirkuk and Istanbul resumed on May 18, after being suspended for more than two months.

Officials said flights from Kirkuk Airport to Istanbul will operate four times a week. Passengers will be able to travel directly from Kirkuk to Istanbul on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also triggered a global jet fuel crisis that is putting heavy strain on the airline industry and causing cancelled flights, longer detours and rising fares.

According to Willie Walsh, the head of the International Air Transport Association, higher ticket prices for air travelers in Europe are “inevitable” due to soaring jet fuel costs.