Ancient ‘guillotine gate’ system uncovered in Perge

ANTALYA

Archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Perge in Antalya’s Aksu district have uncovered evidence showing that the city’s first-century stadium was converted into an amphitheater during the Roman period and used for executions involving wild animals.

The discoveries were made as part of the “Heritage for the Future” project at the ancient city of Perge, which is on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List.

Researchers found that the northern section of the stadium had been enclosed with walls and transformed into an arena equipped with a unique animal-release mechanism operating with a guillotine-style gate system.

It is believed that wild animals, likely transported to the stadium in cages, were suddenly released into the arena through these gates during public execution spectacles involving condemned prisoners.

Perge Excavation Deputy Head Aytaç Dönmez said the 250-meter-long stadium, one of the most monumental structures of the Pamphylia region, was built in the 1st century A.D.

According to Dönmez, excavations carried out between 2018 and 2025 revealed that major alterations in the 3rd century transformed the structure into a venue strongly reflecting Roman entertainment culture.

“We realized that some of the pedestal remains uncovered during the excavations were bases for platforms and crosses used in executions known as ‘Damnatio ad Bestias,’ where prisoners were put to death in arenas during the Roman period,” he said.

Dönmez noted that while the punishment method resembled practices at the Colosseum in Rome, the system in Perge had distinctive features.

“At the Colosseum, animals emerged vertically from underground chambers. Here, however, we understood that animals were released horizontally into the arena through guillotine-style gates, which created a more sudden and dramatic effect for spectators,” he said.

“This appears to have been an innovative approach for the Roman period.”

He added that similar arena conversion systems and gate mechanisms had also been identified in theaters across the Pamphylia region.

Dönmez said archaeologists uncovered not only architectural evidence but also visual depictions demonstrating how the mechanisms were used.

Ceramic fragments discovered during the excavations include scenes associated with Roman entertainment culture and depictions of executions by wild animals, further supporting the researchers’ conclusions.

Excavation work in the arena section has largely been completed, while research continues in the area identified as the running track.

Dönmez also pointed to a structure dividing the track into two sections, suggesting the possibility that short-distance chariot races may also have been held there during the Roman era.

“While stadiums generally hosted softer athletic activities, it is known that in the Roman period they were also used for gladiator combats and wild animal shows,” he said.

“Chariot racing was also popular in Rome, so we are currently focusing on the possibility that part of the track may have been adapted for such races.”