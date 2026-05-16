‘Hidden paradise’ Halfeti aims to attract over 1 mln visitors

ŞANLIURFA

Halfeti, a historic district in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa known for its partially submerged old town and stone houses, is expecting to welcome more than 1 million visitors this year.

Despite being located in the middle of the semi-arid landscape of southeastern Anatolia, Halfeti has gained a coastal-town atmosphere thanks to the waters of the Birecik Dam on the Euphrates River.

The district, often described as the region’s “hidden paradise,” has become a popular destination for domestic and international tourists with its natural scenery, historic architecture and boat tours around the partially flooded settlement known as the “sunken city.”

One of the area’s main attractions is Savaşan Village, where visitors can see the minaret of a submerged mosque rising above the water alongside abandoned stone buildings left behind after the construction of the dam.

Tourists also visit the partially submerged Ulu Mosque and have the chance to see the famous “Karagül,” or black rose, a rare flower associated with Halfeti and known for its dark color.

Halfeti District Governor and Acting Mayor Sinan Korkmaz said the area has hosted many civilizations throughout history and offers a blend of cultures from nearby Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa.

“Visitors can experience both Urfa and Gaziantep cuisine here, from eggplant kebab and tomato kebab to onion kebab and our local fruit kebabs,” Korkmaz said, adding that May and June are among the best times to visit the district.

Boat tours departing from Halfeti Marina remain one of the district’s biggest attractions, offering routes to sites, including Rumkale, Kız Cave and nearby villages.

Korkmaz said Halfeti hosted more than 950,000 visitors last year and expects that number to rise to between 1.2 million and 1.25 million this year, partly boosted by the impact of the country’s major technology festival, Teknofest 2026, which will be held in Şanlıurfa.

He also highlighted Halfeti’s status as a member of the international “Cittaslow” network, also known as the “Slow City” movement, which promotes sustainable living and local culture.

Soner Astarlı from Germany said he discovered Halfeti through social media and wanted to see it in person.

“Seeing a place like this in the middle of the steppe is incredible,” he said, adding that the district is a destination everyone should visit.

Local shopkeeper Zeki Özdilek said tourism businesses are preparing for another busy season as visitor numbers gradually increase.