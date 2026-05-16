Iran to hold pre-World Cup training camp in Türkiye: media

TEHRAN

Members of Iran's national football team attend a ceremony ahead of their departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tehran on May 13, 2026. (AFP)

The Iran team will head to Türkiye for a training camp before taking part in the World Cup in the United States, local media reported Friday.

"The next phase of the national team's preparation is set to be hosted in Antalya, Türkiye," Iranian Football360 website reported, adding that the squad would then travel to their World Cup base in Tucson, Arizona.

Antalya also hosted the Iran team for training and matches in March.

It was not immediately clear when the squad would leave Tehran for Türkiye, where players are also due to undergo visa procedures, although Iranian sports outlet Varzesh3 reported they are expected to depart Saturday.

As part of their preparations in Antalya, Iran will play a friendly against Gambia on May 29 and are hoping to play a second warmup match against an opponent that is yet to be decided, the agent arranging the matches said Friday.

"It is confirmed for 29 May," Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who organises friendlies involving the Iranian national team, said.

Iran held a send-off ceremony for the team in Tehran on Wednesday.

The players, dressed in red and black tracksuits, were presented on a stage in the Enghelab square in the centre of the Iranian capital, where crowds of people cheered for them, according to videos aired on state TV.

Iran football federation chief Mehdi Taj said Thursday no visas had yet been issued for the team to enter the United States, which launched strikes on Iran in late February at the start of a wider Middle East war.

"We have not received any account from the other side regarding who has been granted visas. No visas have been issued yet," Taj said according to IRNA state news agency.

Taj is expected to hold talks with FIFA president Gianni Infantino as Tehran seeks assurances for its squad amid tensions following the war.

Taj also said players were expected to undergo fingerprinting as part of the visa process but wished to avoid a trip of more than 450 kilometres (280 miles) from Antalya to Ankara.

"The players must travel to Ankara for fingerprinting, but we are trying to arrange for this to be done in Antalya so there will be no need to travel to Ankara," Taj said.

Iran and the U.S. cut diplomatic ties in 1980 following the Islamic revolution that toppled Iran's U.S.-backed shah.

Iran opens its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium and Egypt in Group G.