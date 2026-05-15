Galataport Jazz returns for third edition in June

Galataport Jazz returns for third edition in June

ISTANBUL
Galataport Jazz returns for third edition in June

The third edition of Galataport Jazz, organized by Galataport Istanbul in collaboration with Pozitif and D.Exe, will take place on June 6-7 at Galataport Istanbul.

The program will feature performances by British electronic music group Morcheeba, percussion artist Burhan Öçal and The Trakya All Stars, as well as U.S. singer AverySunshine, also known as Denise Nicole White.

Music lovers will also be able to enjoy performances by Erik Truffaz alongside ÜÇ, as well as Kaan Arslan Co. and Gabriels DJ projects.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency during a press conference held at Galataport Istanbul, Galataport Istanbul Deputy General Manager for Marketing Mehmet Bali said it was important for the festival to reach its third edition.

“The sustainability of such a festival, its ability to build its own audience and gradually become part of Istanbul’s cultural and arts calendar are very valuable for us,” Bali said.

Describing Galataport as a venue at the heart of the city, Bali said the festival offers a unique experience along the Bosphorus, using the skyline as a natural stage backdrop.

“We continue with a lineup that is becoming stronger and more diverse every year. This year, we will host international artists as well as important names from Turkish music,” he said. “Whatever the reason people visit Galataport, we have missions such as exposing our guests to art, adding value to their lives and inspiring them. Galataport Jazz is one of the leading examples of this. Since our opening, we have organized hundreds of free events open to everyone,” he added.

Bali also emphasized that Galataport Jazz is free of charge.

“We invite people, whether they like jazz or not, to experience something very different here,” he said.
Noting that Galataport receives around 13 million visitors each month, Bali said more than one-third of them are foreign guests.

“They hear about and experience Galataport Jazz as well. The audience here is highly cosmopolitan, much like Istanbul itself. Not only Turkish and foreign visitors on land, but also cruise passengers follow the festival from their cabins,” he added.

Batuhan Alioğlu, deputy general manager for entertainment and event management at Doğuş Hospitality & Retail, described the festival as very special and said they hope to continue organizing Galataport Jazz in the coming years.

Further details about the event will be available on Galataport Istanbul and its social media accounts.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

    Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

  2. MİT busts international espionage network in Türkiye

    MİT busts international espionage network in Türkiye

  3. Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

    Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

  4. Erdoğan says Europe at crossroads over Türkiye ties

    Erdoğan says Europe at crossroads over Türkiye ties

  5. Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

    Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün
Recommended
‘Hidden paradise’ Halfeti aims to attract over 1 mln visitors

‘Hidden paradise’ Halfeti aims to attract over 1 mln visitors
Ancient hospital site in central Türkiye placed under protection

Ancient hospital site in central Türkiye placed under protection
Tarsus’ quiet revolution

Tarsus’ quiet revolution
After the hobbits, director Peter Jackson tackles ‘Tintin’

After the hobbits, director Peter Jackson tackles ‘Tintin’
Rare diamond sells for $17 million

Rare diamond sells for $17 million
‘Crying brides’ drawing nighttime visitors in Van

‘Crying brides’ drawing nighttime visitors in Van
WORLD Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel said Saturday it had killed Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza the previous day, describing him as a key architect of the October 7 attacks.
ECONOMY Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye is no longer followed only for its defense products but has become an ecosystem that international partners want to work with and co-produce in, Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün has said.
SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿