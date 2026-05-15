Galataport Jazz returns for third edition in June

ISTANBUL

The third edition of Galataport Jazz, organized by Galataport Istanbul in collaboration with Pozitif and D.Exe, will take place on June 6-7 at Galataport Istanbul.

The program will feature performances by British electronic music group Morcheeba, percussion artist Burhan Öçal and The Trakya All Stars, as well as U.S. singer AverySunshine, also known as Denise Nicole White.

Music lovers will also be able to enjoy performances by Erik Truffaz alongside ÜÇ, as well as Kaan Arslan Co. and Gabriels DJ projects.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency during a press conference held at Galataport Istanbul, Galataport Istanbul Deputy General Manager for Marketing Mehmet Bali said it was important for the festival to reach its third edition.

“The sustainability of such a festival, its ability to build its own audience and gradually become part of Istanbul’s cultural and arts calendar are very valuable for us,” Bali said.

Describing Galataport as a venue at the heart of the city, Bali said the festival offers a unique experience along the Bosphorus, using the skyline as a natural stage backdrop.

“We continue with a lineup that is becoming stronger and more diverse every year. This year, we will host international artists as well as important names from Turkish music,” he said. “Whatever the reason people visit Galataport, we have missions such as exposing our guests to art, adding value to their lives and inspiring them. Galataport Jazz is one of the leading examples of this. Since our opening, we have organized hundreds of free events open to everyone,” he added.

Bali also emphasized that Galataport Jazz is free of charge.

“We invite people, whether they like jazz or not, to experience something very different here,” he said.

Noting that Galataport receives around 13 million visitors each month, Bali said more than one-third of them are foreign guests.

“They hear about and experience Galataport Jazz as well. The audience here is highly cosmopolitan, much like Istanbul itself. Not only Turkish and foreign visitors on land, but also cruise passengers follow the festival from their cabins,” he added.

Batuhan Alioğlu, deputy general manager for entertainment and event management at Doğuş Hospitality & Retail, described the festival as very special and said they hope to continue organizing Galataport Jazz in the coming years.

Further details about the event will be available on Galataport Istanbul and its social media accounts.