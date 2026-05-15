Global Design Forum Istanbul takes place at Topkapı Palace

Global Design Forum Istanbul takes place at Topkapı Palace

ISTANBUL
Global Design Forum Istanbul takes place at Topkapı Palace

The Istanbul edition of the Global Design Forum, the thought leadership platform held for more than 15 years at the Victoria and Albert Museum as part of the London Design Festival, officially began on May 14.

The event brings together international voices from the worlds of design, art and culture.

Speaking at the opening reception held in the garden of the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said launching the Istanbul edition of the forum marked an important step in sharing Türkiye’s cultural vision and creative industry experience with the world.

“This year’s program will be organized under four themes: ‘Making Place,’ ‘Storytelling,’ ‘Debate’ and ‘Reimagining.’ The ‘İstanbullar’ platform will showcase the city’s creative energy by bringing together Istanbul’s strong ideas, producers and venues,” he added.

The minister underlined that creative economies have become one of the key drivers of economic growth, city branding and social transformation, noting that Türkiye holds an important place in this shift thanks to its young population, cultural diversity and creative potential.

Ben Evans, founder of Global Design Forum and the London Design Festival, said the Istanbul edition aims to create a strong dialogue platform by bringing together designers and creative communities from different countries.

He said the two-day program would feature various events and emphasized that Istanbul has a powerful story of design and creativity that deserves to be shared with the world.

The Istanbul edition of the forum began with public installations prepared by universities and design studios, as well as the launch of the “Istanbullar” platform, which lists 40 different production points across the city.

Sessions at the Topkapı Palace focus on contemporary applications of design and their environmental impacts.

Throughout the event, visitors will also be able to see “A Pavilion for the Moment,” an installation designed with timber by Waugh Thistleton Architects, as well as the forum space established by NUN Architecture in the courtyard of Hagia Irene.

The program, which includes venues such as Barın Han, Zeyrek Çinili Hamam and Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum, will conclude tomorrow with the announcement of an international garden competition in the Yedikule district.

 

Topkapı Palace Museum,

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