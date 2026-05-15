‘Crying brides’ drawing nighttime visitors in Van

‘Crying brides’ drawing nighttime visitors in Van

VAN
‘Crying brides’ drawing nighttime visitors in Van

Reverse tulips, locally known as “crying brides,” are continuing to attract visitors at night in the eastern province of Van’s Gevaş district.

Naturally growing in a cemetery in the Dilmetaş neighborhood, the endemic flowers remain in bloom for only around 20 days each year and take on a different beauty after sunset.

Decorating the hillsides with shades of red, yellow and burgundy, the reverse tulips create postcard-like scenery when combined with the stars and city lights.

Nature enthusiasts and photographers visiting the area recently captured nighttime images of the flowers, which have just begun to bloom.

The reverse tulips, which add color to nature and contribute to the promotion of the region, are carefully protected by local residents and village guards.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, local resident Vahdettin Beyazit said the cemetery where the flowers grow has been flooded with visitors.

“These reverse tulips make a significant contribution to promoting the region,” Beyazit said.

“Hundreds of people visit every day. Sometimes so many people come that there is no room left in the cemetery. Visitors are always welcome because thanks to them we are introducing our village to a wider audience,” he added.

Beyazit noted that visitors arrive from many provinces, including Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya.
“There is heavy traffic from early morning until late at night. They enjoy the scenery of our village and we are happy to see them,” he said.

“Our only request is that they do not step on or pick the reverse tulips.”

Another resident, Senar Beyazit, said the flowers have attracted more visitors this year.

“Some visitors try to pick them and take them elsewhere, but we ask them not to damage or remove the flowers,” he said.

According to Beyazit, around 1,500 people visit the area daily.

“There is heavy interest both day and night and most visitors come to take photographs. The flowers only last 15 to 20 days. Because of the cold weather, they bloomed later this year,” he added.

 

Tourism,

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