Turkish top diplomat engages in peace efforts between US, Iran

Turkish top diplomat engages in peace efforts between US, Iran

BERLIN
Turkish top diplomat engages in peace efforts between US, Iran

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in phone diplomacy with several regional leaders and American officials, aiming to broker a permanent peace agreement between Washington and Tehran, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan spoke over the phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi late on May 18.

He also exchanged a phone conversation with American negotiators, sources informed, without detailing with whom he discussed the recent developments regarding the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Fidan also had a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a few days ago.

According to the sources, Fidan’s engagement with his counterparts aimed at exploring ways to overcome the stalemate in negotiations between Washington and Iran.

At a press conference in Berlin on May 18 with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Fidan underlined the need for reaching a breakthrough between the two warring sides, as the continuation of the crisis will deal even a heavier blow to the regional security and global economy.

It is in the interest of the whole world to resolve major crises by diplomacy and without delay, Fidan stressed, underlining that Türkiye has always been ready to contribute to global mediation efforts to end the war in the region.

Both Fidan and Wadephul underlined the need for free passage from the Strait of Hormuz and securing maritime security in the key waterway. German Foreign Minister also stressed that Iran needs to offer necessary evidence that it will cease its uranium enrichment program in line with the international requirements.

The Turkish and German foreign ministers also agreed to maintain close contact regarding the Middle East crisis and to support international initiatives aimed at securing a swift resolution.

Germany, ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

    UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

  2. Türkiye home prices fall 4.3 percent annually in real terms in April

    Türkiye home prices fall 4.3 percent annually in real terms in April

  3. Magnitude 5.6 quake jolts Malatya

    Magnitude 5.6 quake jolts Malatya

  4. Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March

    Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March

  5. Union calls strike at South Korea chip giant Samsung Electronics

    Union calls strike at South Korea chip giant Samsung Electronics
Recommended
Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to avoid hostility over history

Foreign Ministry calls on Greece to avoid hostility over history
Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus for talks

Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus for talks
Warsaw sees Türkiye as strategic defense partner, says deputy minister

Warsaw sees Türkiye as strategic defense partner, says deputy minister
Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye

Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye
Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Gaza aid flotilla

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Gaza aid flotilla
Fidan to visit Germany for strategic dialogue talks

Fidan to visit Germany for strategic dialogue talks
WORLD Iran Guards vow war will spread far beyond region if US resumes attacks

Iran Guards vow war will 'spread far beyond region' if US resumes attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on May 20 that the Middle East war will extend beyond the region if the United States and Israel resume attacks on the Islamic republic.
ECONOMY UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

The U.K. government said Wednesday that it had eased sanctions on imports of Russian jet fuel and diesel refined in third countries on Wednesday, amid spiralling fuel prices caused by the Middle East war.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿