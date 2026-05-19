Turkish top diplomat engages in peace efforts between US, Iran

BERLIN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in phone diplomacy with several regional leaders and American officials, aiming to broker a permanent peace agreement between Washington and Tehran, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan spoke over the phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi late on May 18.

He also exchanged a phone conversation with American negotiators, sources informed, without detailing with whom he discussed the recent developments regarding the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Fidan also had a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a few days ago.

According to the sources, Fidan’s engagement with his counterparts aimed at exploring ways to overcome the stalemate in negotiations between Washington and Iran.

At a press conference in Berlin on May 18 with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Fidan underlined the need for reaching a breakthrough between the two warring sides, as the continuation of the crisis will deal even a heavier blow to the regional security and global economy.

It is in the interest of the whole world to resolve major crises by diplomacy and without delay, Fidan stressed, underlining that Türkiye has always been ready to contribute to global mediation efforts to end the war in the region.

Both Fidan and Wadephul underlined the need for free passage from the Strait of Hormuz and securing maritime security in the key waterway. German Foreign Minister also stressed that Iran needs to offer necessary evidence that it will cease its uranium enrichment program in line with the international requirements.

The Turkish and German foreign ministers also agreed to maintain close contact regarding the Middle East crisis and to support international initiatives aimed at securing a swift resolution.