Warsaw sees Türkiye as strategic defense partner, says deputy minister

Warsaw sees Türkiye as strategic defense partner, says deputy minister

WARSAW
Warsaw sees Türkiye as strategic defense partner, says deputy minister

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki has described Türkiye as a “key and strategic partner” for Poland, citing cooperation in defense, security and economic development.

“Türkiye is a key and strategic partner for us,” Bosacki told a press conference at the Polish Foreign Ministry on May 18.

He said Ankara supported Poland in areas including growth, development and defense.

Bosacki recalled the target set during Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to Türkiye in March 2025 to raise bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Noting that both countries are NATO allies, Bosacki underlined Türkiye’s importance for NATO’s eastern flank and the Black Sea region.

He also said Istanbul could again host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Asked by Anadolu Agency about Türkiye’s role in European security, Bosacki said Poland continued to rely on NATO as its main defense framework.

He pointed to changes in the United States’ approach to NATO and said strengthening national armed forces was also important.

Bosacki described Türkiye as an important military partner, referring to a 2025 security cooperation agreement between Warsaw and Ankara.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March

Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March
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