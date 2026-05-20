Finance Minister Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Karahan to attend London conference

ISTANBUL

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan are expected to attend the inaugural BBVA Türkiye Conference in London on May 21.

“This exclusive gathering will bring together leading policymakers, international investors, corporate leaders, and BBVA executives to explore Türkiye’s economic outlook and investment opportunities,” BBVA said.

According to the announcement from BBVA, the conference will feature keynote remarks from Şimşek, Karahan and Onur Genc, the CEO of BBVA.

Designed as a high-level forum for investors, the event will provide strategic insights into Türkiye’s macroeconomic trajectory and market outlook, as well as exclusive one-on-one meetings with leading Turkish issuers, said the statement.