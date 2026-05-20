Türkiye home prices fall 4.3 percent annually in real terms in April

ANKARA

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased monthly by 1.8 percent, recorded an annual increase of 26.6 percent in nominal terms and an annual decrease of 4.3 percent in real terms, the Central Bank said on May 20.

The RPPI increased monthly by 1.6 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, respectively. Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir recorded annual increases of 26.2 percent, 29.9 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively.

The RPPI for new dwellings rose by 2.27 percent month-on-month and 30.17 percent year-on-year, after advancing 1.66 percent and 28.35 percent in March, respectively.

The RPPI for existing dwellings, on the other hand, advanced 1.63 percent monthly and 26.09 percent annually, which followed the 1.95 percent and 26.2 percent increases recorded in the previous month.

The New Tenant Rent Index (NTRI) increased monthly by 1.7 percent, recorded an annual increase of 31.7 percent in nominal terms and an annual decrease of 0.5 percent in real terms in April.

The NTRI increased monthly by 1.4 percent, 2.8 percent and 1.2 percent in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, respectively. Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir recorded annual increases of 36.2 percent, 36.7 percent and 29.4 percent, respectively.